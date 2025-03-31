Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.23 and last traded at $163.83, with a volume of 344710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 92.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

