Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

