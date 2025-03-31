Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $66.78, with a volume of 8767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,725,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 255,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180,086 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Rogers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

