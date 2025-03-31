Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.26% of Rogers Communications worth $206,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

