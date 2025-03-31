Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

