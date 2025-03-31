Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 29,188 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after buying an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $70.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

