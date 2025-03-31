Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.05% of Azenta worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Azenta by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 447,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $14,405,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Azenta Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

