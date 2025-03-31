Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 895.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 837.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.