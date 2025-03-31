Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,582 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

