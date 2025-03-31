Robinson (LON:RBN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.75 ($1.66), with a volume of 39277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.75 ($1.66).

Robinson Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) earnings per share for the quarter. Robinson had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinson Increases Dividend

Robinson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s payout ratio is currently 185.81%.

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

