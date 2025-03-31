Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

