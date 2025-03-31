Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,817 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPW opened at $28.48 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.47.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

