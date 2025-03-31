Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 961 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $558.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.94. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

