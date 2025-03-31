Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,546 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,167 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total transaction of $7,531,746.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. The trade was a 70.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This represents a 95.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,609 shares of company stock worth $61,331,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

