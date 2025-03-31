Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,196 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $269.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $300.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $285.75.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.