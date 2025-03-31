Reviewing Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 1.13% 7.92% 4.18% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and Top Wealth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.41 billion 1.43 -$24.94 million $0.18 79.31 Top Wealth Group $14.38 million 0.67 $2.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Top Wealth Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Utz Brands and Top Wealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Utz Brands currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Top Wealth Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

