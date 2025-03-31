Reviewing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -1,730.00% -226.01% -109.75% Pulse Biosciences N/A -96.89% -74.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Air and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 1 3 1 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,247.54%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

31.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Pulse Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $3.02 million 6.19 -$60.24 million ($1.06) -0.26 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,458.83 -$42.21 million N/A N/A

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

