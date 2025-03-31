Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RNSHF stock remained flat at $33.68 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

