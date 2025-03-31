REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
