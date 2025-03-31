Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 2.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 117,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,343,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

