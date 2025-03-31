Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $45,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $191,823,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,890. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,157 shares of company stock worth $2,423,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $178.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.