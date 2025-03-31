QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 2121073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

