Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.20. 10,477,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,023,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

