Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,092,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 3,058,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

Shares of QUCOF stock remained flat at $8.79 during trading hours on Monday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

About Quálitas Controladora

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

