Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,092,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 3,058,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
Shares of QUCOF stock remained flat at $8.79 during trading hours on Monday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.
About Quálitas Controladora
