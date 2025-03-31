PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to increase slightly, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,781. PVH has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

