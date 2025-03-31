PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.400-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. PVH also updated its FY26 guidance to $12.40-12.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. 2,437,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

