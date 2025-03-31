Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
