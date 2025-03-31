Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,984,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 223,036 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 486,262 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 292,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

