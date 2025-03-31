Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 24,018 shares.The stock last traded at $48.92 and had previously closed at $48.46.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,550,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,479 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

