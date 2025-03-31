PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

