PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 113652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.