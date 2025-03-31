PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $148,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,149.40. This trade represents a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,977.68. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,381. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,295. The company has a market cap of $447.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
