PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $148,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,149.40. This trade represents a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,977.68. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,381. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,295. The company has a market cap of $447.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

