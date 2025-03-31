Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $338.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $931,286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

