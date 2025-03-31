PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTNDY remained flat at $7.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
