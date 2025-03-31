Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $59.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

