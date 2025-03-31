Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

