Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sempra has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

