Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $41.21 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBSI. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

