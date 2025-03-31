Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVXC opened at $48.92 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $67.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

