Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $139,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.