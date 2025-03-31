Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Prs Reit Price Performance

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.50) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.13. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 116.40 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £633.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Prs Reit

www.theprsreit.comThe PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

Featured Articles

