Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 893610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

In other news, Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at $322,406.37. The trade was a 34.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,594,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,200,849.60. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. Company insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

