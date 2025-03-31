ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,203,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,200,054 shares.The stock last traded at $86.13 and had previously closed at $88.94.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

