ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,203,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,200,054 shares.The stock last traded at $86.13 and had previously closed at $88.94.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ
ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.
