Promising Utility Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares issued by companies that provide essential services, such as electricity, water, and natural gas, which are critical to everyday life. These stocks are generally characterized by stable earnings and consistent dividend payouts, making them attractive for conservative investors seeking lower volatility and reliable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,686,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,590,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.35. The company has a market capitalization of $848.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $8.96 on Friday, hitting $525.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,787. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day moving average is $470.46.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,618,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,632,632. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

