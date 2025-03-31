Promising Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the shares of companies primarily engaged in selling consumer goods and services directly to individuals, through physical stores, online platforms, or both. These stocks often serve as indicators of consumer sentiment since their performance is closely tied to trends in consumer spending and general economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.05. The stock had a trading volume of 86,863,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,022,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average is $321.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,806,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,734,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,477,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

