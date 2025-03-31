Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and Capital One Financial are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in producing goods and services for industrial use, such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation. These stocks typically include firms that build machinery, equipment, and related components, and their performance is often linked to economic cycles and overall industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.97 on Monday, hitting $254.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,390,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,171,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.01. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $818.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. 15,055,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,312,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $772.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,122,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $296.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.97. 3,003,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.92. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Read More