Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.82 million. Progress Software also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.25-5.37 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

