Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Procore Technologies worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. UBS Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $345,678.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,969,481.44. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954,807.27. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

