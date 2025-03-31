Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

