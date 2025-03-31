Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,051,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Truist Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 999,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

