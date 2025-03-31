Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $46.40 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

